Gold prices fell sharply today in Indian markets, extending losses to the second day. On MCX, June gold futures fell 0.76% or ₹350 per 10 gram to ₹45,840 per 10 gram, following a ₹350 fall in the previous session. Silver rates saw a sharper correction. On MCX, May silver futures fell nearly 1% to ₹41,560 per kg. Gold prices in India have corrected by around ₹1,500 per 10 gram after hitting a record high of about ₹47,327 per 10 gram earlier this month.

In global markets, gold prices slipped for the third day as some countries geared up about reopening their economies. Spot gold eased 0.7% to $1,702.09 per ounce head of policy announcements from Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, due on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Gold rates eased after US stocks hit the highest in almost seven weeks as many US states including Florida took steps toward easing restrictions. Italy is preparing to start reopening it economy even as the World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

"MCX gold fell today as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic. Comex gold fell for a third day as a drumbeat of moves toward re-opening economies plus gains in stocks eroded appetite for havens. Key focus would be ECB (Thursday) & Fed's (Wednesday) monetary policy review meets," said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst at Anand Rathi.

Gold in global markets is still trading near seven-year highs as the precious metal tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Among other precious metals, platinum was little changed at $758.08 per ounce while silver slipped 1.6% to $15.03 per ounce.

"Consumer demand in India has weakened amid higher prices and virus related restrictions. While the general outlook for gold is still positive, lack of fresh positive factors could trigger bouts of profit taking hence fresh long positions should be considered only at corrective dips," Kotak Securities said in a note.

(With Agency Inputs)

