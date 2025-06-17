Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 17

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 17: Gold prices have falled on June 17 in the domestic futures market amid profit booking at higher levels. The Israel-Iran conflict and US Fed decision meet tomorrow are high on investors watch. Overall, experts are keen on gold for medium-to-long-term but said investors may consider booking some profit in the current scenario.

Renisha Chainani, the head of research at Augmont feels that gold rallied sharply over the past months and “it is only right that investors wonder whether they should buy more or book some profit. The advice is: booking partial profits if you are overweight or need cash.”

“Buy on dips through SIPs or digital gold if you are under-invested. Don't chase in with more fresh money right now at record highs unless you are a long-term investor. Balanced strategy wins in this market,” she advises.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 17 The MCX gold index was at ₹99,250/10 gm at 10.20 am on June 17, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,811/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,370/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.20 am on June 17. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,089/10 gms.Silver pricestoday are at ₹1,07,300/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver rates in your city today on June 17 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 17 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,200/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,250/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 17 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,030/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,250/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 17 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,060/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,250/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 17 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,270/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,250/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 17 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,370/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,250/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 17 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,250/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,811/kg.

