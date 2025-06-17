Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 17

Gold prices in your city on June 17: Check gold and silver rates in your city today — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Jun 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, June 17: Check how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today.
Gold prices in your city, June 17: Check how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today. (Photo: Pixabay )

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 17: Gold prices have falled on June 17 in the domestic futures market amid profit booking at higher levels. The Israel-Iran conflict and US Fed decision meet tomorrow are high on investors watch. Overall, experts are keen on gold for medium-to-long-term but said investors may consider booking some profit in the current scenario.

Renisha Chainani, the head of research at Augmont feels that gold rallied sharply over the past months and “it is only right that investors wonder whether they should buy more or book some profit. The advice is: booking partial profits if you are overweight or need cash.”

“Buy on dips through SIPs or digital gold if you are under-invested. Don't chase in with more fresh money right now at record highs unless you are a long-term investor. Balanced strategy wins in this market,” she advises.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the 1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 17

The MCX gold index was at 99,250/10 gm at 10.20 am on June 17, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,06,811/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 99,370/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.20 am on June 17. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 91,089/10 gms.Silver pricestoday are at 1,07,300/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver rates in your city today on June 17 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 17

Gold bullion rates in Mumbai99,200/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 99,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai1,07,130/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 17

Gold bullion rates in New Delhi99,030/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 99,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi1,06,940/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 17

Gold bullion rates in Kolkata99,060/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 99,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata1,06,990/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 17

Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru99,270/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 99,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru1,07,210/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 17

Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad99,370/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 99,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad1,07,330/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,06,811/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 17

Gold bullion rates in Chennai99,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 99,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai1,07,470/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,06,811/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
