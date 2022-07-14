Gold prices today fall to lowest in 11 months, silver rates crash2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 07:11 PM IST
International gold prices today fell to near 11-month lows today as the US dollar continued its relentless rise amid expectations for more aggressive US monetary tightening. The precious metal slipped as much as 1.5% to $1,710 per ounce. Spot silver dipped 2.2% to $18.76 per ounce. In India, the fall in domestic gold prices has been somewhat cushioned by the recent hike in import duty.