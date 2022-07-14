International gold prices today fell to near 11-month lows today as the US dollar continued its relentless rise amid expectations for more aggressive US monetary tightening. The precious metal slipped as much as 1.5% to $1,710 per ounce. Spot silver dipped 2.2% to $18.76 per ounce. In India, the fall in domestic gold prices has been somewhat cushioned by the recent hike in import duty.

In India, gold futures on MCX were down 1% to 2-month lows of ₹50281 per 10 gram while silver futures tumbled 3.5% to ₹55194 per kg. Earlier this month, gold rates had hit a high of ₹52,300 after the import duty high before succumbing to the recent selling pressure.

Some traders are speculating that Fed may hike rates by 100 basis points its upcoming policy meeting on July 26-27 to curb inflationary pressures. Data released on Wednesday showed US annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the sharpest spike in more than four decades.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to be pressured when interest rates rise as this increases the opportunity cost of holding bullion. The dollar index was at 20-year high, hurting demand for greenback-priced gold among buyers holding other currencies.

“The US dollar has been the preferred asset class currently as global economic uncertainty has increased its safe haven appeal while Fed is expected to lead other central banks in monetary tightening. The latest leg of gains in US dollar and sell-off in riskier assets came from US inflation data. US consumer price rose 9.1% on the year in June, the fastest pace since 1981, beating market expectations of 8.8% growth. The data indicated that there are no signs of inflation peaking yet and central bank may need to continue with aggressive rate hikes," Kotak Securities said in a note.

COMEX gold is trading lower, weighed down by persistent strength in the US dollar as US inflation data has further strengthened the case for Fed to continue with aggressive rate hikes, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"Also weighing on gold is monetary tightening measures by other central banks. Gold bounced back after taking support near $1700/oz level and is supported by increased demand as an inflation hedge. However, general bias may remain on the downside unless we see a substantial correction in the US dollar index or substantial recovery in commodities at large," he added. (With Agency Inputs)