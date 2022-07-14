Gold prices today fall to lowest in 11 months, silver rates crash

“The US dollar has been the preferred asset class currently as global economic uncertainty has increased its safe haven appeal while Fed is expected to lead other central banks in monetary tightening. The latest leg of gains in US dollar and sell-off in riskier assets came from US inflation data. US consumer price rose 9.1% on the year in June, the fastest pace since 1981, beating market expectations of 8.8% growth. The data indicated that there are no signs of inflation peaking yet and central bank may need to continue with aggressive rate hikes," Kotak Securities said in a note.