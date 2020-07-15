Gold prices today fall but hold near record highs, silver rates rise

Gold prices in India today fell slightly today but held above ₹49,000 levels. On MCX, August gold futures fell 0.1% to ₹49,211 per 10 gram after rising 0.21% in the previous session. But silver rates edged higher. Silver futures on MCX rose 0.42% to ₹52,870 per kg, after falling 0.75% in the previous session. Gold rates in India had hit a record high of ₹49,348 last week and since then has hovered around ₹49,000 levels.

In global markets, gold prices edged higher today as worries over surging coronavirus cases and renewed US-China tensions propped up demand for the safe-haven metal. Gold held above the key psychological $1,800 level, rising 0.1% to $1,808.61 per ounce.

Reflecting increased investor interest in gold, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed ETF, rose 0.2% to 1,206.89 tonnes on Tuesday- its highest in over seven years.

Tensions between US and China flared up again, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong and also shut the door on "Phase 2" trade negotiations with China.

US central bank officials on Tuesday warned that the economy faces a longer recovery from the pandemic, and economic pain could still worsen as cases mount.

Gold is considered a safe-haven asset during times of economical and political uncertainties. The resultant safe-haven demand helped gold maintain its positive trajectory despite a rally in global stocks.

Among other precious metals, platinum gained 0.2% to $827.82 and silver edged 0.1% higher to $19.22.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, with many states temporarily halting their reopening of their economies to stem the outbreak, which has infected more than 13 million people worldwide so far. (With Agency Inputs)





