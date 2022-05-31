Gold prices fall today, down 1,000 this month; silver rates drop

“Gold and silver prices have dropped from their morning session's highs but continue to hold support near $1,850 an ounce. The latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a one-month low. Overall, gold and silver prices are likely to witness further selling but the downside appears limited. Gold has support at $1838-1824, while resistance is at $1862-1874. Silver has support at $21.55-21.40, while resistance is at $22.10-22.35," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.