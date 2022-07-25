Gold prices fall today, down ₹5,000 per 10 gram in 4 months2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 10:25 AM IST
- In India gold rates had scaled ₹55,000 in March before seeing a sharp drop
Gold and silver rates today fell in Indian markets, tracking weak trend in global markets. On MCX, gold futures fell to ₹50,622 per 10 gram while silver dropped 0.5% to ₹54,865 per kg. In global markets, gold was holding steady near $1,725.17 per ounce, supported by a slight pullback in US dollar and lower Treasury yields. This week, the traders would be keeping their focus on US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which ends on Wednesday. Market observers are expecting a 75 bps rate hike.