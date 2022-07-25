Gold prices fall today, down 5,000 per 10 gram in 4 months

“COMEX gold rates trade modestly lower near $1724/oz as US dollar index and bond yields paused after recent correction. Market players are now positioning for Fed decision on Wednesday. Expectations of a 75 basis points rate hike has already been factored in and market players want more clarity if Fed may slow down the pace of rate hikes going ahead to address the challenges to the economy," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.