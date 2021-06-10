OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices fall today, down sharply over past one week; silver rates drop

Gold and silver prices dipped in India today, tracking weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.2% to 49,020 per 10 gram while silver rates fell 0.5% to 71,507 per kg. Gold had ended flat in the previous session while silver had jumped 0.9%. MCX gold has support at 48020 while silver at 68200, say analysts.

Gold had jumped to a 5-month high of 49,750 last week and since then has struggled amid weak global cues.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In international markets, gold rates were down moderately as investors remained cautious ahead of US inflation data. The European Central Bank policy meeting is also scheduled later in the day. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,885.51 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1% to $27.73 per ounce while platinum edged 0.2% lower to $1,147.56.

Gold was weighed down by a stronger US dollar, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. The dollar index edged up slightly to trade at 90.168 against its rivals.

On the other hand, gold was supported by dip in US benchmark Treasury yields that slipped below 1.50% in over a month. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Technically, international gold is trading with marginal sideways and negative bias below $1900 levels and may decline and has support around $1885-$1880 levels, say analysts at CapitalVia Investment Advisor.

Major weakness for gold is seen if prices drop to $1840 levels, says analysts.

Analysts expect the European Central Bank to maintain its loose monetary policy stance.

Meanwhile, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, rose 0.6% to 1,043.16 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,037.33 tonnes on Tuesday.

In India, gold ETFs witnessed net inflow of 288 crore last month, compared to 680 crore in April.

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Gold prices surged around 7% in May on safe-haven appeal (Photo:iStock)

Net inflows in Indian gold ETFs drop to six-month low in May

1 min read . 09 Jun 2021
holdings. Majority of respondents believe that central banks will add more gold over the next 12 months, (File Photo: Reuters)

Global central banks' gold buying spree may slow down this year: WGC survey

1 min read . 09 Jun 2021
FILE PHOTO: A machine engraves information on an ingot of 99.97 percent pure palladium at a plant owned by Krastsvetmet, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of non-ferrous metals, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia (REUTERS)

This metal worth more than gold is set to get even more expensive

1 min read . 09 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout