Gold prices fall for two days in a row ahead of Diwali, silver rates drop

“The pandemic has not gotten over and covid cases are increasing gradually in China. The supply of essential commodities is disrupted causing the increase in inflation and the flow of commodities supply will take more than a year to improve up to its pre-pandemic levels. The outlook for gold will remain strong despite the massive vaccination program and economic revival mainly due to inflation and the economy requires more stimulus to reach pre-pandemic levels," said Abhishek Chauhan , Head Commodity and Currency, Swastika Investmart.