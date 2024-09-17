How high can gold prices zoom if a full-fledged war breaks out | Stock Market News

Markets
How high can gold prices zoom if a full-fledged war breaks out
Vijay Bhambwani 5 min read 17 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
- Gold prices have increased since the Gaza war, fueled by recession fears. What looks increasingly likely is a procyclical phase in the markets in 2025 and beyond.
The war in Gaza that started on 7 October 2023 is nearly a year old and shows no signs of ending anytime soon. That the war broke out is not a surprise to veteran market watchers, its continuation is.
