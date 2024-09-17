How high can gold prices zoom if a full-fledged war breaks out

In Eastern Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing since February 2022. It shows signs of only escalating rather than cooling off. Yet oil and gas prices, which skyrocketed immediately after the Russian attack in 2024, have only slipped. This validates the hypothesis that warring nations need money to fund their wars and will only export their resources too gladly. The old saying in the commodity markets is – the cure for high commodity prices is – high commodity prices. The demand and supply of commodities being highly elastic, sellers rush to offer their resources when prices overheat. This helps to cool prices lower.