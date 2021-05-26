Gold prices climbed to over four-month high on Wednesday as investor stayed bullish about the yellow metal amid weakening US dollar and bond yields. Growing inflation concerns after Federal Reserve officials maintained a dovish stance over rates, also spurred investment about gold considered to be safe haven.

In international markets, spot gold hit high at $1910 per ounce on Wednesday. In India, spot prices were at ₹48960 per 10 gm.

Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “The yellow metal has continued to show strength and the safe-haven demand will remain intact in general. While, dollar is struggling to extend recovery moves. MCX gold has hit the higher end of the range around ₹49000, further upside is possible only if prices hold on to these areas for few sessions. Else a correction towards ₹48000/47500 should be seen."

The dollar index was pinned near a 4.5month low against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. Benchmark US Treasury yields were hovering near a two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Broader range on gold could be between $1870- 1920 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of ₹48,800- 49,360."

Investors now await key U.S. economic data due later this week, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. Meanwhile, US Senate Republicans plan to unveil a counteroffer to US President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on Thursday, though one of their leaders said on Tuesday the two sides remained far apart.

