Gold prices hit 4-month high on weak dollar, bond yields

Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “The yellow metal has continued to show strength and the safe-haven demand will remain intact in general. While, dollar is struggling to extend recovery moves. MCX gold has hit the higher end of the range around ₹49000, further upside is possible only if prices hold on to these areas for few sessions. Else a correction towards ₹48000/47500 should be seen."