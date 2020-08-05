Gold prices hit 55029 per 10 gm for first time, silver close to record high

According to Kishore Narne, head, commodity and currency, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, factors such as aggressive stance of central banks to push unprecedented amounts of liquidity and keep interest rates lower coupled with reignited trade-war concerns, rising covid-19 infections and a threat of second wave infections providing a significant hindrance to global economic growth along with lingering geo-political uncertainty provides a convincing fundamental backdrop for continuation up-trend in both precious metals. “Slowing jewellery demand is more than replaced by investor demand in to exchange traded funds (ETFs) as well as coin and bar sales. We continue to be bullish on gold with potential targets between ₹65,000 to ₹68,000 /10 gms." Narne expects silver to reach anywhere between ₹82,000-88,000 over the next 12-15 month period.