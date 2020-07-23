Gold prices hit all-time high of 50,000/10gm

Gold prices will continue to rise because of factors such as lower interest rates, negative rates in few economies, enormous amount of liquidity, and expanded fiscal balance sheets of governments that are trying to push growth amid the pandemic, according to Kishore Narne, associate director and head, commodities and currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Narne expects gold prices in Indian markets to hit ₹65,000 per 10 gram over the medium to long term.