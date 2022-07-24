Gold prices hit by renewed bets on higher yields and stronger dollar3 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 07:58 PM IST
- The precious metal is on track for its fourth-consecutive monthly decline
Inflation keeps surging to multiyear highs, yet gold can’t catch a break.The most actively traded gold futures contract has fallen $79.90, or 4.4%, to $1,727.40 troy ounce in July, on pace for its fourth consecutive month of decline. That would be the longest losing streak for gold since November 2020, after fresh signs of accelerating inflation spurred bets that the Federal Reserve will act aggressively to tame inflation.