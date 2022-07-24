Gold prices hit by renewed bets on higher yields and stronger dollar

Investors worry that the latest data—U.S. consumer inflation last month rose to 9.1%, for example—could push the Fed toward more aggressive rate increases to cool down consumer and producer prices. That has boosted yields on government bonds and supercharged a rally in the dollar. Gold competes for investors’ interest with government bonds, which are relatively stable and, unlike gold, offer regular payouts. Higher rates lift the dollar, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.