Gold prices hit new record high, continue to gain for third week straight; silver surges by 1.4%
As of 10:57 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), spot gold climbed by 1.3% to $2,320.04 per ounce, reaching a peak of $2,324.79 earlier in the trading session.
Gold prices surged to achieve a fresh all-time high on Friday, propelled by various factors such as expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut, speculative purchasing, and central bank acquisitions, sustaining the ongoing upward momentum of bullion despite robust job growth in the United States during March.
