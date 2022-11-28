Gold prices in India drop for second day on China jitters, silver rate plunges1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 12:12 PM IST
- Gold traders will be looking ahead to US Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls data due later this week
Gold prices in India dipped today while silver plunged, tracking a similar global trend as covid protests in China dampened global risk sentiment. Gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to ₹52,420 per 10 gram, extending losses to the second day. Silver fell 0.8% to ₹61,185 per kg. Other commodities including metals and crude dropped today as unrest in China dampened demand outlook.