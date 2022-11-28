Gold prices in India drop for second day on China jitters, silver rate plunges

Gold traders will be looking ahead to US Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls data due later this week to get a further clues on Fed's monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's is also due to speak on US economy later this week. A majority of market participants are pricing in a 50 basis-point increase at the Fed's December meeting after minutes of the last policy meeting signalled a slower pace of hikes. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.