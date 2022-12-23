Gold prices in India fall for second day after rising to 9-month highs2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- Strong US economic data, released on Thursday, weighed on gold rates
Gold prices fell today for the second day in Indian markets, after hitting a nine-month high earlier this week. On MCX, gold future were down 0.12% to ₹54,440 per 10 gram, off nearly ₹1,000 from its nine-month high of ₹55,250, hit earlier this week. Silver future rose 0.3% to ₹68,750 per kg. In global markets, sport gold was flat as traders remained cautious ahead of US economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.
