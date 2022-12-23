"As China is the biggest consumer of gold – the lockdown situation in China, demand during the Chinese New Year in February and the Golden Week in October will drive prices. The trade tensions between the US and China are another big factor that may affect prices. Any escalation of geopolitical tensions between Ukraine-Russia, recession in the West, movement of the Dollar index, and gold buying program by global central banks will guide the larger price trajectory for gold and silver in 2023," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry. (With Agency Inputs)