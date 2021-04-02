Gold prices in India fall to one-year lows and then jump sharply, premiums drop

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The premium gold dealers charged over official prices in India edged lower amid an uptick in prices. Dealers charged premiums of up to $4 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, down from the last week's $5, Reuters reported. , Gold rates in India include 10.75% import and 3% GST. Gold futures on MCX settled at ₹45404 per 10 gram on Thursday. Trading on MCX will be closed today due to a public holiday. On the other hand, silver futures settled at 65,040 per kg. For the week, gold ended higher by ₹300.

The premium gold dealers charged over official prices in India edged lower amid an uptick in prices. Dealers charged premiums of up to $4 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, down from the last week's $5, Reuters reported. , Gold rates in India include 10.75% import and 3% GST. Gold futures on MCX settled at ₹45404 per 10 gram on Thursday. Trading on MCX will be closed today due to a public holiday. On the other hand, silver futures settled at 65,040 per kg. For the week, gold ended higher by ₹300.

Gold prices in India are still down ₹11,000 from August highs of ₹56,200.

Correction in gold prices and reduction in import duty has resulted in a big jump in imports into India, Reuters reported, citing sources. In March, India's gold imports surged 471% from a year earlier to a record 160 tonnes, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Budget 2021, which was tabled in February, the government slashed import duties on gold to 10.75% tax from 12.5% to boost retail demand and curtail smuggling.

In global markets, gold was trading at $1,729.40 an ounce. On Thursday, gold rose over 1% buoyed by a retreat in the dollar and U.S. bond yields. In August last year, gold had hit a record high of $2,072 in international markets.

"In international markets, gold has bounced from the lows of $1682-$1675 levels. On the upside, $1720-$1725 could prove to be resistance for the prices," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead – International & Commodity at CapitalVia Investment Advisor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the domestic front, MCX Gold June has been sustaining above 20-SMA. Prices have already rallied more than ₹800 from the support of 44000-44200 levels," he added, saying prices may consolidate in near term after the sharp rise. (With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}