Gold's roaring rally brings the fence-sitters back to jewellers, but investors may need to think again
Trade experts expect the buying volume this Diwali to reach a record, despite soaring prices, as FOMO grips those who had been holding back amid a US government shutdown and a weakening dollar.
Gold lovers who have waited long enough for prices to fall have given up, flocking back to jewellers over the past few days as the metal's relentless rise makes them jittery. According to industry officials, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, has taken hold, triggering a surge in retail demand for bars, coins and ornaments as gold trades at never-before prices.