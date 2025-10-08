The yellow metal, as measured by the stock exchange MCX's generic gold contract, has risen 56% in the calendar year so far, far outstripping gains from the stock market. The high prices did have an impact on demand--commerce ministry data shows that gold imports till the end of July were down 25% to 251.14 tonnes from 337 tonnes in the year-ago period. The price during January-July this year averaged ₹90,632 per MCX generic gold data cited by Bloomberg. This was 37% above the average price of ₹68,187 in the same period of 2024.