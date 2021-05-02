OPEN APP
Physical gold prices in India moved to a discount over official domestic rates for the first time this as covid-related restrictions impacted retail demand. Dealers were offering a discount of up to $2 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, Reuters reported, as compared to previous week's premium of $2.

Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST. "Almost every state government has put some kind of COVID-19 restrictions... jewellery stores are either closed or witnessing negligible footfalls," said a Mumbai-based dealer told Reuters.

In this June quarter, India's gold consumption is expected to due to the lockdowns, the World Gold Council said this week. In contrast, in the March quarter India's gold demand had witnessed a growth of 37% to 140 tonnes, due pent-up demand and softening of prices of the yellow metal, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

In the futures market, gold prices ended 0.13% higher at 46,785 per 10 gram on Friday, snapping a 6-day losing streak. Silver settled at 68,423 per kg. On April 21, gold rates on MCX had hit a 2-month high of 48,400 amid a rebound in global rates but thereafter fell sharply. But on a month-to-month basis bold is still up nearly 1,800 per 10 gram in India.

According to CapitalVia Investment Advisors, gold has support around the level of 46500 - 46600. It recommends buying on dips with a stop-loss of 45,800.

"For the upcoming sessions, MCX Gold future likely to continue its bullish momentum towards psychological level of 49,000. Traders are likely to go for buy-on-dips opportunity Rationale: The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart; however, momentum is trending lower," it said. (With Agency Inputs)

