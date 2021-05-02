Gold prices in India move into discount for first time this year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Physical gold prices in India moved to a discount over official domestic rates for the first time this as covid-related restrictions impacted retail demand. Dealers were offering a discount of up to $2 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, Reuters reported, as compared to previous week's premium of $2.

In this June quarter, India's gold consumption is expected to due to the lockdowns, the World Gold Council said this week. In contrast, in the March quarter India's gold demand had witnessed a growth of 37% to 140 tonnes, due pent-up demand and softening of prices of the yellow metal, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

In the futures market, gold prices ended 0.13% higher at ₹46,785 per 10 gram on Friday, snapping a 6-day losing streak. Silver settled at ₹68,423 per kg. On April 21, gold rates on MCX had hit a 2-month high of ₹48,400 amid a rebound in global rates but thereafter fell sharply. But on a month-to-month basis bold is still up nearly ₹1,800 per 10 gram in India.

According to CapitalVia Investment Advisors, gold has support around the level of 46500 - 46600. It recommends buying on dips with a stop-loss of ₹45,800.

"For the upcoming sessions, MCX Gold future likely to continue its bullish momentum towards psychological level of ₹49,000. Traders are likely to go for buy-on-dips opportunity Rationale: The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart; however, momentum is trending lower," it said. (With Agency Inputs)

