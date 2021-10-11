Gold prices in India move into discount for first time in 2 months

“Apart from the faster vaccination pick-up, rising bond yields are now limiting the upside in the Gold prices further. Fundamentally, gold prices are inversely correlated with bond yields. The US bond yield crossed 1.5% in the last week of September in response to the US Fed's slightly hawkish tone. Furthermore, the gold prices continued to face challenges due to the stronger dollar and will continue to face challenges with further strengthening of the dollar," the brokerage said.