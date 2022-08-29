Gold prices in India today fall to lowest in over a month, silver rates tumble2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 09:11 AM IST
- Gold futures in India fell to ₹50,970 per 10 gram
Gold and silver fell sharply in India today after Fed chairman last week indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. On MCX, gold futures fell to one-month low when they dived 0.5% to ₹50,970 per 10 gram. Silver futures tumbled 1.3$ to ₹54063 per kg. On Friday, the yellow metal had tumbled nearly ₹500 in tandem with a fall in international rates.