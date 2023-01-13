Gold prices in India today hit record high2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 03:03 PM IST
The price rise dampened demand in the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.
The price rise dampened demand in the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.
Indian gold futures hit a record high today, tracking gains in overseas market. Domestic gold futures rose to ₹56,245 per 10 grams, surpassing the previous record of ₹56,191 hit in August 2020. Gold rates have rallied since November, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started