Gold prices in India today hit record high

“The major supportive factor for gold’s rise was the US CPI print that came in as per the expectation. As per the report, US CPI rose 6.5% in December as compared to 7.1% in Nov (Y-o-Y). The print was the lowest since Oct 2021. Slowing inflation means less aggressive interest rate hikes by Fed. A per the CME Fed watch tool the probability of a 25-bps hike in Feb FOMC meeting has gone up to 92.7%. This has supported gold prices to trade above the resistance of $1884/oz which is the 8-month high,"said Ravindra V. Rao, Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.