Gold prices in India today jump to highest in 5 months

“Gold prices has picked up in price action massively, rising by nearly $60/oz in the last two weeks alone to trade around $1800 levels. The rise in prices is largely due to the dovish commentary by the Fed on its monetary policy. Looking ahead to the month of December, the metal looks set to extend recent gains, due to a combination of softer inflation prints, weaker economic data points, and a 90% chance of the Fed hiking interest rates by 50 bps on December 14th," said Colin Shah, Founder & MD, Kama Jewelry.

