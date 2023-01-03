Gold prices in India today jump to highest in over 2 years2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 09:51 AM IST
- Silver rates also remained firm and traded above ₹70,000 per kg in futures market
Gold prices in India rose to over two-year highs, tracking firm global rates. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.6% to ₹55,546 per 10 gram while silver jumped 1.4% to ₹70,573 per kg. Gold had hit record highs of ₹56,200 in August 2020. In global markets, gold jumped to six-month high with the dollar index remaining steady. A weakness in US dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce while spot silver rose 1.1% to $24.25.
