Gold prices in India today jump to highest in over 2 years

“Bullions made a promising start to 2023. According to the technical indicators, the bullion market prices may see extended gains. The 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have recently bullishly crossed each other, endorsing the positive trend in the short-term picture. Gold has support at $1814-1801 while resistance is at $1838-1850. Silver has support at $23.72-23.55, while resistance is at $24.22-24.40. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹54,950-53,750, while resistance is at Rs55,480, 54,650. Silver has support at Rs69,050-68,580, while resistance is at Rs70,420–70,780," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd