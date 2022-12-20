Gold prices in India today jump to near 9-month high, silver surges by ₹1,5002 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 06:40 PM IST
- A drop in dollar index today lifted gold rates in international markets
Gold prices jumped in India today while silver surged, supported by a drop in dollar index. On MCX, gold prices rose 0.9% to near nine-month high of ₹54,745 per 10 gram while silver surged 2.3% to ₹69,065 per kg. The dollar index today dropped to 103.66 after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak. The yen strengthened as the Bank of Japan said it would let benchmark bond yields rise further. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,806.34 per ounce while spot silver rose 3.3% to $23.71 per ounce.
