Gold prices in India today jump to near 9-month high, silver surges by 1,500

“The price for the third tranche of SGB (2022-23) is fixed at ₹5409/gm. The primary aim behind issuing these bonds is to make them a substitute for investing in physical gold. Meeting demand for physical gold leads to imports, putting pressure on the currency. SGB is an effective alternative to physical gold, it a paper gold. Any investor can invest in gold, without any hassles of storage or related cost, liquidating it is easier than physical gold and the bonus is a 2.5% interest coupon payable semi-annually. The same is not available in physical gold," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO.

