Gold prices today extended New Year's gains by edging closer to all-time highs. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹55,740 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.3% to ₹70,135 per kg. After posting strong gains in the final quarter of 2022, global gold rates have edged higher in the New Year with spot rate today up 0.3% at $1,844.85 per ounce, supported by a pullback in the dollar. But traders remained cautious as they awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

