Gold prices in India today tumble to 6-month lows2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- Gold rates today struggled near two-year lows amid elevated US dollar and prospects of aggressive US rate hikes
Gold prices in India remained near 6-month lows as MCX futures fell 0.16% to ₹49,231 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped 0.4% to ₹56,194 per kg. On Thursday, gold had tumbled 1.4% while silver 1% in Indian markets, tracking a global selloff in precious markets. Gold is down about ₹1,500 so far this week, from Monday's highs. Gold is an international commodity, and it is priced in US dollars. So, the price movement of the yellow metal in India is closely linked to the greenback and import duties.