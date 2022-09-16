Gold prices in India today tumble to 6-month lows

Gold prices in India remained near 6-month lows as MCX futures fell 0.16% to ₹49,231 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped 0.4% to ₹56,194 per kg. On Thursday, gold had tumbled 1.4% while silver 1% in Indian markets, tracking a global selloff in precious markets. Gold is down about ₹1,500 so far this week, from Monday's highs. Gold is an international commodity, and it is priced in US dollars. So, the price movement of the yellow metal in India is closely linked to the greenback and import duties.

