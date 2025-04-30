Gold prices in your city today, Akshaya Tritiya: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata on April 30

Check the cost of gold prices in your city — New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, or Kolkata — today, on April 30, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published30 Apr 2025, 07:09 AM IST
File photo of a jewellery store employee holding gold necklaces at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai in October 2024. Check the cost of gold prices in your city — New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, or Kolkata — today, on April 30, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg)

Citywise gold prices today, April 30 / Akshaya Tritya 2025: Today (April 20, 2025) Akshaya Tritiya, also known as ‘Akti’ and ‘Akha Teej’ is being celebrated across India. On this day, Hindus believe that any new start will be prosperous and successful, and thus buy gold. 

From an investors perspective too, gold is thesafe haven investment to secure your portfolios. In terms of rate of return, over the past 10 Aktis from 2015 till 2025, the yellow metal skyrocketed over 68,500 per 10 grams, a study by HDFC Securities showed.

A report by Ventura Securities also showed that between Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to 2025 alone, gold jumped a pricey 30 per cent from 73,240/10 gm to present levels of 95,000-96,000.

Most experts believe that the expensive price tag is not a deterrent for gold buyers this Akshaya Tritiya, as prices already touched record all-time highs of 1 lakh/10 gm in retail. This happened due to United States President Donald Trump's tariffs war, but gold prices fell amid pressure from the US Dollar and hopes of regularisation in the US-China trade.

Akshaya Tritiya today — Gold Prices on April 30

This Akshaya Tritiya, Gold MCX prices at 6.40 am on April 30, are at 95,410/10 gm, down 615/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by 62/kg, to 96,800/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,680/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.40 am on Akshaya Tritiya. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 87,707/10 gms. And, Silver prices today are at 97,970/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, what is the prices of gold and silver in your city on this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya? Check here for cost of the precious metals in your city on April 30 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. 

Gold Prices, Silver in Delhi: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya

  • Gold bullion rates in Delhi95,340/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Delhi — 95,410/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Delhi — 97,630/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — 96,800/kg.

Gold Prices, Silver in Kolkata: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata95,380/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,410/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 97,670/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 96,800/kg.

Gold Prices, Silver in Mumbai: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai95,500/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,410/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 97,800/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 96,800/kg.

Gold Prices, Silver in Hyderabad: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad95,650/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 95,410/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 97,950/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 96,800/kg.

Gold Prices, Silver in Bengaluru: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru95,580/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,410/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 97,870/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 96,800/kg.

Gold Prices, Silver in Chennai: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai95,780/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,410/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 98,080/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 96,800/kg.

