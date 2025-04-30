Gold prices in your city today, Akshaya Tritiya: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata on April 30

Citywise gold prices today, April 30 / Akshaya Tritya 2025: Today (April 20, 2025) Akshaya Tritiya, also known as ‘Akti’ and ‘Akha Teej’ is being celebrated across India. On this day, Hindus believe that any new start will be prosperous and successful, and thus buy gold.

From an investors perspective too, gold is thesafe haven investment to secure your portfolios. In terms of rate of return, over the past 10 Aktis from 2015 till 2025, the yellow metal skyrocketed over ₹68,500 per 10 grams, a study by HDFC Securities showed.

A report by Ventura Securities also showed that between Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to 2025 alone, gold jumped a pricey 30 per cent from ₹73,240/10 gm to present levels of ₹95,000-96,000.

Most experts believe that the expensive price tag is not a deterrent for gold buyers this Akshaya Tritiya, as prices already touched record all-time highs of ₹1 lakh/10 gm in retail. This happened due to United States President Donald Trump's tariffs war, but gold prices fell amid pressure from the US Dollar and hopes of regularisation in the US-China trade.

Akshaya Tritiya today — Gold Prices on April 30 This Akshaya Tritiya, Gold MCX prices at 6.40 am on April 30, are at ₹95,410/10 gm, down ₹615/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices up by ₹62/kg, to ₹96,800/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,680/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.40 am on Akshaya Tritiya. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,707/10 gms. And, Silver prices today are at ₹97,970/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, what is the prices of gold and silver in your city on this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya? Check here for cost of the precious metals in your city on April 30 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold Prices, Silver in Delhi: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya Gold bullion rates in Delhi — ₹ 95,340/10 gm.

95,340/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹ 95,410/10 gm.

95,410/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹ 97,630/kg.

97,630/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹ 96,800/kg. Gold Prices, Silver in Kolkata: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 95,380/10 gm.

95,380/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,410/10 gm.

95,410/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,670/kg.

97,670/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,800/kg.

Gold Prices, Silver in Mumbai: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 95,500/10 gm.

95,500/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,410/10 gm.

95,410/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,800/kg.

97,800/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,800/kg. Gold Prices, Silver in Hyderabad: April 30, Akshaya Tritiya Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,650/10 gm.

95,650/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,410/10 gm.

95,410/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,950/kg.

97,950/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,800/kg.

