Gold prices in your city on Diwali 2025: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 20

Gold price and silver prices in your city on Diwali: The prices of the yellow metal increased on the MCX during early hours of Monday, October 20 amid strong spot demand and a softer US dollar.

As India celebrates Diwali today, here's a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today.

Check gold rate, silver price on Diwali — October 20 On Monday, October 20, MCX Gold December futures were 0.87% up at ₹1,28,108 per 10 grams at 10:21 am, while MCX Silver December contracts were 0.18% down at ₹1,56,328 per kg.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,28,330/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:26 am on October 20. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,17,636/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,56,560/kg (Silver 999 Fine), the website showed.

Check here the gold rate today in Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,28,050/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,56,490/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,28,050/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,56,490/kg.

• MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,27,830/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,56,220/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,27,860/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,56,270/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,28,200/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,56,680/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,28,080/10 gm.

• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,56,530/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,28,180/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,56,462/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 20 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,28,350/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,28,033/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,56,860/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,56,462/kg.