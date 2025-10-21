Gold prices in your city today: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 21

Gold price and silver prices in your city today: The prices of the yellow metal closed higher on the MCX on Monday, October 20, amid strong demand for Diwali 2025.

As India celebrates Diwali this week, take a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today.

Check gold rate, silver price today— October 21 On Monday, October 20, MCX Gold December futures closed 2.82% higher at ₹1,30,588 per 10 grams at 9:33 am, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 1% at ₹1,58,175 per kg. Notably, MCX India is closed for normal trading today due to Diwali.

According to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,30,860/10 gm at 9:35 am on October 21. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,19,955/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,58,500/kg (Silver 999 Fine), data showed.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,30,620/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,58,210/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,58,175/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,30,620/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,58,210/kg.

• MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹1,58,175/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,30,400/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,57,940/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,58,175/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,30,450/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,58,000/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,58,175/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,30,790/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,58,420/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,58,175/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,30,720/10 gm.

• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,58,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,58,175/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,30,830/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,58,460/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 21 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,31,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,30,588/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,58,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,56,462/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

