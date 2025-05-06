Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 6

Gold prices in your city, May 6: A spike in spot demand and wavering US Dollar rates have boosted gold prices this week, compared to last week. Further, the continued uncertainity over US-China trade talks and the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome on May 7 is likely to keep gold on the up.

Overall, the yellow metal remains the favoured choice of investors to safeguard their portfolios against volatility. In the past year gold skyrocketed 30 per cent year-on-year, and returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. Since 1995, it has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Last month, on April 22, gold prices also touched ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, before slipping on global ease of worries over the impact of Donald Trump's trade policy and tariffs impositions.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 6 As such, price at 8.20 am on May 6, on the MCX gold index was ₹94,750 per 10 gm, down ₹101/10 gms, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX Silver prices were down by ₹18/kg, to ₹94,406/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,060/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8.20 am on May 6. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,138/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹94,490/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for how much gold and silver cost in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on May 6.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 6 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹94,750/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹95,460/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 6 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹94,430/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹95,120/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 6 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹94,620/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,330/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 6 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹94,350/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹95,060/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 6 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹94,260/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹94,960/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 6 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹94,500/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,200/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,524/kg.