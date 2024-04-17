Gold prices inch upwards despite Middle East tension; spot silver rises 1.8%
As of 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), spot gold increased by 0.4% to $2,391.10 per ounce, following a record high of $2,431.29 reached on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures dipped slightly by 0.1% to $2,405.40.
Gold prices strengthened due to geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, driving demand for safe-haven assets, on Wednesday. However, hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts waned, limiting further gains.
