Gold prices inch upwards despite Middle East tension; spot silver rises 1.8%

As of 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), spot gold increased by 0.4% to $2,391.10 per ounce, following a record high of $2,431.29 reached on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures dipped slightly by 0.1% to $2,405.40.

Gold prices strengthened due to geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, driving demand for safe-haven assets, on Wednesday. However, hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts waned, limiting further gains.

"Geopolitical uncertainty continues to support gold and if there is any escalation in the situation, then prices could move towards the $2,500 range. Gold prices will only come lower if central banks stop buying or if investors go back to a risk-on phase," Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Iran announced its military's preparedness to counter any potential Israeli aggression. Recently, Iran launched its inaugural direct assault on Israel, retaliating against a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus on April 1.

On Tuesday, prominent figures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, including Chair Jerome Powell, refrained from offering insights into the timing of potential interest rate reductions. Instead, they emphasized the necessity of maintaining a tight monetary policy stance for an extended period.

Currently, the market reflects a 67% likelihood of a U.S. interest rate decrease by September. Elevated interest rates diminish the attractiveness of holding gold, which does not yield interest.

FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga was quoted as saying by Reuters that while gold has generally shown little correlation with the movements of the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields recently, it could still exhibit short-term reactions to changes in both. Spot silver experienced a 1.8% increase, reaching $28.60.

According to the Silver Institute, the global silver deficit is anticipated to grow by 17% to 215.3 million troy ounces in 2024, primarily due to a 2% rise in demand driven by strong industrial consumption, coupled with a 1% decline in overall supply.

Meanwhile, spot platinum declined by 0.3% to $953.75, while palladium strengthened by 1.7%, reaching $1,031.00.

(With inputs from Reuters)

