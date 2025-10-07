Bullion run: What’s causing the surge in gold prices?
Gold typically does well at times of geopolitical uncertainty, and there's plenty of that to go around right now, from the war in Ukraine to US President Donald Trump’s ever-changing tariffs.
Gold prices have been on a tear, hitting an all-time high on 7 October after rising nearly 20% over the past three months. Shares of companies involved in all parts of the gold supply chain, from mining to jewellery retail, have soared. For jewellery companies this also means dealing with higher input costs, that too in the early days of the festive season, their most important quarter.