Bullion run: What’s causing the surge in gold prices?

Demand dampener

A weak Diwali can thus hurt such a company’s annual performance far more than those in other sectors. Expect jewellery companies to be balanced on a knife edge this Diwali. On the one hand, sharp jumps in gold prices can lead to higher margins for companies in the sector. But rising gold prices can also dampen demand, especially at times like these, when gold is skyrocketing. Even with sweeteners from companies, prices may be too high for consumers to handle.